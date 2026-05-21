Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Cavaliers vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs

New York capped a historic comeback with an overtime win Tuesday. Knicks were own 22 in the fourth quarter. Up 1-0 in the series, they head into Game 2 on May 21 at 8pm ET. Bet just $5 with Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $50 in bonus entries.

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NYK enter as 6.5-point favorites at -106 on the spread. Cleveland is +6.5 (-114). The moneyline sits at Knicks -240 and Cavaliers +198. The over/under landed at 216.5 with the over/under at -108/-112. The Knicks are coming off a dominant sweep, and an incredible Game 1 win.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog promo code

The Knicks have won eight straight games. Jalen Brunson scored 38 points in Game 1, outscoring the entire Cavs team down the stretch. Cleveland's defense looked gassed. Our NBA betting analyst has been tracking each series closely. Keep reading to explore his picks for Game 2.

Cavaliers vs Knicks (New York leads 1-0) – 5/21 8pm ET, Madison Square Garden

I'm not touching the -6.5 spread. I do like New York to cover -6.5 in theory, but I have more faith in a few player props in this one, and they come with better returns.

Take a hard look at Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds. This is my favorite bet on the board. He snatched 14 boards in Game 1, and 12 rebounds in the closeout game against Detroit last round. His regular season average was 9.0, so this number sits right at his typical production. Cleveland was outrebounded at an alarming rate during New York’s rally, but Mobley should be able to make the adjustments.

Donovan Mitchell to make 3+ three-pointers is another interesting play. He splashed 4/11 triples in Game 1. He’ll be hunting for looks after the loss. The Knicks pack the paint with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, which forces Mitchell to operate from the perimeter. He can thrive out there.

I would say Jalen Brunson over 27.5 points is a decent value. He nearly got 40 in Game 1 (38). He's averaged 28.4 points in this year’s playoffs, and passed 30 in three of the last 5 games. The Cavaliers don't have a single defender who can stay in front of him consistently. Except maybe Keon Ellis, but he played just five minutes in Game 1.

I’m sticking with Mobley over 8.5 rebounds as my top play, and adding Brunson over 27.5 points as well.

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