Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Bayern Munich vs PSG, UCL

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain put on an attacking showcase last week, and they’ll meet again in the Champions League at 3:00pm ET. Before the match, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and stake $5 on an entry for a further $50 in bonus entries.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 5/6/2026

There was no shortage of high-scoring players in DFS last week, as PSG picked up a 5-4 win over Bayern at the Parc des Princes. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele both scored braces for the Parisians. Later on, see this week’s DFS picks.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Before you can claim this offer, either follow the link to Underdog’s website or download the mobile application Press the “Sign up” button and put in your personal details. Don’t forget to enter the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS in the appropriate field Finish setting up your account and validate it by tapping the link sent to your email Fund your account with a deposit of $10 or more Play $5+ on your first DFS contest on Underdog After completing step five, your account will be credited with $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any Underdog DFS game

Available to new Underdog Fantasy players in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Don’t necessarily expect either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain to sit back and defend today. Given that both teams opt to attack relentlessly, there are several good DFS options today on both sides. See the guide below for drafting tips in Underdog Champions:

Bayern Munich vs PSG (4-5 agg.) - 5/6 - 3:00 PM ET

In the second Champions League Semifinal, Bayern Munich host PSG at the Allianz Arena for a 3:00pm ET kickoff (Paramount+). Bayern looked down and out last week at 5-2 down, but brought things back within a goal to set up an intriguing contest.

Bayern striker Harry Kane has scored in six Champions League matches in a row, finding the net more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Kane converted a penalty last week and has put 2+ shots on target in six straight UCL matches, too.

Meanwhile, Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer has given up seven goals over his previous two UCL starts. He didn’t save any of PSG’s five shots on target last Tuesday.

Since coming back from the March international break, PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been unstoppable, with goal contributions in all six of his appearances. Next to him, Ousmane Dembele has picked up an assist in back-to-back games and is adept at the false nine role.

Today, get a potential 10.53x max by taking “Higher” on Kane 1.5 shots on target, Kvaratskhelia 0.5 goals + assists, and Dembele 0.5 assists. Then, take “lower” on Neuer 3.5 saves.

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