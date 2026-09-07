theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for SMU vs Florida State, NCAAF

Three years ago, Florida State was cutting down nets as ACC champions. Monday night, the Seminoles are underdogs at home, against an SMU defense that forced more turnovers than almost anyone in the country last season. Mike Norvell has burned through four quarterbacks trying to fix what broke, and Ashton Daniels, his fifth attempt, takes the field. Back this 7:30 PM EDT action and score up to $1,000 in bet reset bonuses with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS.

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No. 19 SMU enters as the team with something to prove on the road, while Florida State faces immediate pressure to show its Week 0 struggles were a blip and not a preview. Our expert breaks down the key lines worth tracking as the Mustangs and Seminoles kick off ACC play.

SMU vs Florida State, Sep 7, 7:30 PM EDT

The number to watch here isn't the spread, it's the total. Both teams have offensive lines still figuring out their identities, and neither defense showed much last time out: Florida State allowed over 135 rushing yards a game a year ago, SMU's run defense gave up 3.6 yards a carry, and neither unit has faced a real offensive line yet this season.

theScore Bet has the total at 53.5 (Over -105, Under -115), but if Kevin Jennings or Ashton Daniels is still finding his footing under the lights, that number could get run over by field position and short fields more than by explosive plays.

Weather isn't a factor Monday night in Tallahassee, so there's no excuse baked into the total on that front. This is squarely about whether either offense is actually ready. SMU (-154 ML, -3 at -110) is favored to be the more finished product behind Jennings' dual-threat ability, but Florida State gets a raucous home crowd for its ACC opener, and Daniels has a real incentive to push the ball downfield early rather than play it safe.

Watch how the Seminoles open the game script in the first quarter; if Daniels is airing it out instead of leaning on the run, that's a sign FSU knows this number is softer than it looks.

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