theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Paraguay vs France

After pulling off a massive Round of 32 upset over Germany, Paraguay (+1600) takes on another European giant in the Round of 16, France (-550), at 5:00pm ET. Before this match in Philadelphia, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to get up to a $1000 First Bet Reset.

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Paraguay shockingly took Germany to penalties and sent Die Mannschaft packing early for a third straight World Cup. Meanwhile, France’s world-class frontline was too much for Sweden last round and Les Bleus are on a five-game winning streak heading into this match.

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Paraguay have never gone past the Round of 16, and it will need to pull off another shocking upset to do so. France, the tournament favorites, have looked excellent thus far, making that a tall task. Ahead of the action, we’ll go through some of today’s best bets.

Paraguay vs France - 7/4 5:00 PM ET

In an Independence Day match in Philadelphia at 5:00pm ET on FOX, Paraguay (+1600) will look to pull off a major upset against tournament favorites France (-550). It’ll be a massive uphill climb for the South Americans, as France has won its last three games by three goals apiece.

Heading into this Round of 16 match, Kylian Mbappe (-160 to score) and Ousmane Dembele (+140 to score) alone have scored 10 of Les Bleus’ 13 goals at the tournament thus far. Mbappe was on the scoresheet twice in the 3-0 Round of 32 victory over Sweden.

Attacking midfielder Michael Olise (+180 to assist) also provided two assists in that match and leads the tournament, with five total. France can beat opponents in a multitude of ways, and Paraguay should struggle to contain them.

Sure, Paraguay held a Germany side to one goal in the Round of 32, but Germany’s creativity drastically tailed off as the tournament went on. We’ve also seen what happens when Paraguay falls behind early and has to come out of its defensive shell, like in the 4-1 defeat to the USMNT.

Bet on France -1.5 and Mbappe to score at combined +110 SGP odds.

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