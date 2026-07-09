theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for France vs Morocco, World Cup Matches

In today’s lone World Cup Quarterfinal matchup, France (-180) and Morocco (+550) clash at 4:00pm ET. Before this match in Massachusetts, use

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France enter the Quarterfinals as the World Cup favorite, but it wasn’t necessarily smooth sailing against Paraguay in the Round of 16. Still, Kylian Mbappe and France are comfortable favorites against Morocco, who Les Bleus defeated in the 2022 Semifinal, 2-0.

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France has outscored its five previous opponents by a combined 14-2. Still, 2022 Semifinalist Morocco should be a tougher test than both Sweden and Paraguay. That said, our soccer expert will dish out some betting tips for this afternoon’s Quarterfinal.

France vs Morocco - 7/9 4:00 PM ET

The World Cup Quarterfinals get underway at 4:00pm ET this afternoon with a match between France (-180) and Morocco (+550) in Foxborough, MA (FOX). With its star-studded front four, France is the favorite to lift the trophy and has won four of five matches by a 2+ goal margin.

France attacking midfielder Michael Olise leads the field with five assists, and shows +190 odds to pick up a sixth today. There’s great value in betting on Morocco’s Brahim Diaz to get a fifth assist of the tournament, at +600 odds.

Keeping France from scoring is going to be a difficult task for the Atlas Lions, as Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappe (-130 to score) has scored seven goals in five matches and Ousmane Dembele (+190 to score) has found the net four times.

Mbappe has averaged 3.5 shots on target per 90 minutes, only second to Lionel Messi. You can get +145 odds on Mbappe to put 3+ shots on target today.

As Morocco’s Ismael Saibari will miss out through injury, Diaz, Soufiane Rahimi (+380 to score), and Azzedine Ounahi (+700 to score) can all pick up the attacking slack. Bet on both teams to score (-105).

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