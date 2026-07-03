theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Colombia vs Ghana

After finishing ahead of Portugal in Group K, a confident Colombia (-190) matches up with Ghana (+650) in a 9:30pm ET World Cup Round of 32 match in Kansas City. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and wager on the match for up to a $1000 First Bet Reset.

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Colombia (2-1-0) conceded only one goal in the Group Stage, and also looked threatening going forward. Los Cafeteros shouldn’t underestimate Ghana (1-1-1), who entered the tournament as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the field, but drew against England.

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Ghana will look to play spoiler in this Round of 32 matchup against a well-drilled and dangerous Colombia side. For all of the top betting picks to consider for tonight’s match, check out our international soccer expert’s preview:

Colombia vs Ghana - 7/3 9:30 PM ET

After an unbeaten Group Stage, Colombia (-190) clashes with Ghana (+650) in Kansas City at 9:30pm ET (FOX). Since conceding to Uzbekistan in its opener, Colombia has gone over three and a half hours of play without giving up a goal.

Meanwhile, Ghana both scored and conceded only twice in the Group Stage. The Black Stars, who recently lost 2-1 to Croatia, will try to frustrate a talented Colombia side with its compact defense. Under 2.5 goals (-160) is likely tonight, but lacks value.

Colombia was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in its recent scoreless draw. It generated 1.70 expected goals to Portugal’s 0.93. Los Cafeteros outplayed one of the supposed top teams in the tournament, and I think there’s solid value in Colombia -1.5 (+150).

Luis Diaz, Colombia’s left winger, had a goal and an assist in the Group Stage and is at even odds to record a goal contribution tonight. Meanwhile, Ghana’s star winger Antoine Semenyo (+300 to score or assist) still hasn’t managed a goal contribution of its own.

Ghana’s attacking play isn’t fluid enough to worry Colombia too much. I’d go with Colombia to win and keep a clean sheet at +120 SGP odds.

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