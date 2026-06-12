theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for World Cup Group D: USMNT vs Paraguay

In the first World Cup hosted by three nations, joint hosts USMNT (-105) clash with Paraguay (+325) in LA at 9:00pm ET. Wager up to $1000 on the match after using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and receive your stake amount back in bonus bets if your bet loses.

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Defensively minded Paraguay could be difficult to break down today. Incredibly, Paraguay conceded well under a goal per game in qualifiers and has lost just one of its last 12 competitive matches. Even so, hosts USA beat Paraguay in a friendly last November and will be confident.

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Heading into this match, the USA is on a three-game winning streak against Paraguay, which dates back to 2016. Paraguay did pick up impressive wins in qualifiers over both Argentina and Brazil, though. That said, our international soccer expert will preview the match here:

USA vs Paraguay - 6/12 9:00 PM ET

Joint hosts USA (-105) open up their World Cup campaign with a 9:00pm ET showdown against South American side Paraguay (+325) in Inglewood, CA (FOX). Last November, the US defeated Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly, as Folarin Balogun scored the winner.

Balogun (+220 to score) has been in good form for club and country. He scored in the 3-2 victory over Senegal at the end of May and found the net for Monaco 19 times in 2025-26. Christian Pulisic had two Group Stage assists in 2022 and is at +350 odds to record one tonight.

However, it won’t be easy to break down a Paraguay defense led by Omar Alderete (+1600 to score a header) and Gustavo Gomez (2+ fouls at +150). Paraguay allowed just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

With Chris Richards available for the US, both defenses are at full strength, and this could be a low-scoring contest. Take under 0.5 first-half goals at +160 odds, as it could take some time to break the deadlock.

With Paraguay’s Julio Enciso out, the USA has more attacking quality, and they should eventually find a winner. Bet on the hosts to grab a narrow victory tonight.

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