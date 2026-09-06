theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Wisconsin vs Notre Dame, NCAAF

Wisconsin and the Fighting Irish clash at Lambeau Field at 7:30 PM EDT, closing out opening weekend with a Shamrock Series that's been six years in the making after the pandemic wiped out the original 2020 date. The Badgers haven't played at Lambeau since stunning No. 5 LSU in 2016, and they'll need a similar upset formula against the No.4 Notre Dame. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and claim a bet reset worth up to $1,000.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's College Football Action

No. 4 Notre Dame enters under pressure to live up to expectations, while Wisconsin gets an early opportunity to prove it can compete with one of the nation's top teams. Our expert breaks down the key lines worth tracking as the Badgers and Fighting Irish get the 2026 season underway.

Wisconsin vs Notre Dame, Sep 6, 7:30 PM EDT

Notre Dame arrives off a 10-2 season that ended with no Playoff appearance and a No. 10 final ranking, while Wisconsin is trying to put a 4-8 collapse in the rearview and prove last year was the outlier, not the identity.

The Irish’s engine is quarterback CJ Carr, who enters as a Heisman favorite after throwing for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns as a first-year starter and closing out the 2025 regular season strongly. He'll be without the backfield duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price that carried the offense last season, which puts more of the workload directly on his arm from the jump.

Wisconsin countered its own quarterback uncertainty by going to the portal for Colton Joseph, the dual-threat transfer out of Old Dominion who piled up more than 5,900 total yards and 56 touchdowns the past two seasons, and gives Luke Fickell's offense a rushing dimension it hasn't had at the position in years.

Notre Dame (-1650 ML) controlling this game is the expectation, but a crowd that will lean heavily towards Wisconsin at a neutral-site Lambeau and a Badgers team with nothing left to protect could make this stickier than the line suggests. If Joseph gives Wisconsin (+20.5 pts @-105) a functional rushing attack early, this has the look of a spread that tightens fast as the second half wears on.

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