theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Vikings vs Giants, NFL Preseason

Kyler Murray takes his first live snaps in Viking purple today when Minnesota opens its preseason slate against John Harbaugh’s Giants at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 PM EDT. Murray won the starting job over J.J McCarthy just days ago, and both quarterbacks are expected to play. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to get up to $1,000 in bet reset bonuses as you follow the action.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

The Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants in a preseason matchup packed with roster battles and players looking to make an impression. Here’s a closer look at the latest team news, key players, and betting lines ahead of kickoff.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants, Aug 15, 1:00 PM EDT

Vikings at Giants has Minnesota sitting -150 on the moneyline against New York's +125, with the Vikings favored by 2.5 and the total set at 41, numbers that reflect a preseason opener more than a real gap in talent.

Kevin O'Connell has already named Kyler Murray his starter, with Murray expected to play the opening portion before leaving J.J. McCarthy to soak up the bulk of the snaps as Minnesota sorts out its quarterback room heading into the fall. Also, Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw are likely to sit this out entirely.

New York enters its John Harbaugh era with more to prove structurally. Jaxson Dart gets an extended look behind an offense still finding its shape, Malik Nabers remains on the mend from his ACL tear, and rookies Cam Skattebo and Abdul Carter are the names camp reports keep circling back to.

Neither roster is treating this like a formality, which is why the line hasn't moved much since opening. Minnesota's depth and O'Connell's track record earn the favorite tag, but Harbaugh's new group has enough intrigue on both sides of the ball to keep this from being lopsided.

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