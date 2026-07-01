theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for USMNT vs Bosnia, World Cup Games

After securing first place in World Cup Group D, the USMNT (-250) takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina (+750) in Santa Clara, CA at 8:00pm ET. Before this Round of 32 matchup, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for up to a $1000 Bet Reset on your first wager.

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Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT defeated Paraguay and Australia in the Group Stage and lost to Turkiye after first place had already been secured. Meanwhile, Bosnia has reached the Knockout Stage for the first time thanks to a draw against Canada and a victory over Qatar.

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In three previous meetings, the USMNT has never lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina. We’ll discuss whether the USMNT will get the job done on home soil along with some of tonight’s bets with the best value for punters.

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 7/1 8:00 PM ET

In a primetime Round of 32 match, the USMNT (-250) hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina (+750) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA (8:00pm ET, FOX). While the USMNT is a -250 favorite to win, it sits at -550 odds to go through overall.

After a 3-1 victory over Qatar, Bosnia’s confidence is at an all-time high. Still, the Bosnian defense, which has conceded in all three matches, can be exploited. Unsurprisingly, the USMNT over 1.5 goals is at -190.

Over the first two games, during which Mauricio Pochettino played his best available lineup, the USMNT outscored its opponents 6-1. In the 3-2 loss to Turkiye, Pochettino rested his starters, and Christian Pulisic (-130 to score or assist) has now recovered from an injury.

Striker Folarin Balogun (+125 to score) was at his best when he played with Pulisic for 45 minutes in the opener. Pulisic assisted one of Balogun’s two first-half goals as the USMNT led 3-0 going into the break.

While Bosnia has legendary striker Edin Dzeko (+360 to score) up front, the USMNT has enough attacking talent to worry them. Take the USMNT to win and both teams to score at +240 SGP odds.

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