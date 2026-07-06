theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for USMNT vs Belgium, 2026 World Cup Games

In a Round of 16 clash which projects as a toss-up, the USMNT (+160) takes on Belgium (+160) in Seattle at 8:00pm ET. Before this World Cup match, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and bet up to $1000 on the match for a First Bet Reset if your wager loses.

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The USMNT lost to Belgium 2-1 in the 2014 Round of 16, and is going for a first win against Belgium since 1930. The USMNT will look to feed off the energy of the home crowd, as Folarin Balogun is shockingly available after getting a red card in the 2-0 victory over Bosnia.

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First, use the link on this page to download theScore Bet’s app. Otherwise, go on theScore Bet’s website Then, click the “Sign Up” button and start the registration process. Enter theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS after filling in all of the required fields Confirm your email and go through any confirmation steps to validate your account Make your first deposit worth $10 or more with one of the available payment methods Then, choose any sports market to risk $1000 on If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, you will receive the amount you risked back in sports bonuses. This will be split into five separate, equal-value bonus bets You will have one full week after receiving the bonus bets to use their full value. You cannot withdraw the bets for real cash value

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A USMNT victory would mark the first time it has won two Knockout Stage games in a row in its history. On the other hand, Belgium has a few experienced players who were part of the squad that reached the 2018 Semifinals. In an intriguing match, see the best bets below

USMNT vs Belgium - 7/6 8:00 PM ET

In pursuit of its first victory over Belgium (+160) for nearly a century, the USMNT (+160) hosts the Red Devils in a World Cup Round of 16 match in Seattle at 8:00pm ET (FOX).

When its strongest XI has started, the USMNT is 3-0, outscoring its opponents 8-1. Three of those goals have been scored by Folarin Balogun (+145 to score), who got a straight red card in the 2-0 win over Bosnia last round and whose one-match ban was suspended.

Christian Pulisic (+340 to provide an assist) has frequently stepped up in big matches and assisted Balogun in the first match. For Belgium, which has drawn three of its four matches in normal time, Leandro Trossard has been its best player.

Trossard is the joint-leader in chances created (16) at the tournament and is at +400 to register an assist tonight. Still, the Red Devils have frequently looked out of ideas in attack, and only desperation helped them come back against Senegal in the Round of 32.

If the USMNT can hold its nerve, it has a good chance to defeat Belgium for the first time since 1930. Bet on the USMNT to win, at +160 odds.

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