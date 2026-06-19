theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for USMNT vs Australia

The USMNT (-175) would seal back-to-back World Cup wins for the first time since 1930 with a victory over well-drilled Australia (+425) at 3:00pm ET in Seattle. Ahead of the match, sign up with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for up to $1000 in bonuses if your first bet loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo Code Verified: 6/19/2026

In its opening match, the USMNT destroyed Paraguay 4-1 as Folarin Balogun scored his first two World Cup goals. One day later, Australia pulled off the first upset of the tournament by defeating Turkiye 2-0. Today’s winner will take control of Group D with one match remaining.

How to claim theScore Bet promo code

Use the link listed on this page to download theScore Bet’s mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Alternatively, sign up on the web After clicking on “Sign Up” on the homepage, fill in your personal details and use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Finish registering for your account and make sure you complete any “Know Your Customer” verification steps Once your account is verified, fund it with a first deposit of $10 or more Choose a sports market to place your first bet on. Then, put up to $1000 on your wager If your first wager does not win, you will receive a First Bet Reset. This will be credited to your account as five equal-value bonus bets You cannot withdraw any of the bonus as cash. Instead, you must use all five bets within seven days (168 hours), or the value will be forfeited

At the moment, this offer is only open to new theScore Bet users (21+) in: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, or VA

What can you use theScore Bet promo code on today?

Australia’s direct style of play caused problems for Turkiye, and the USMNT, which has plenty of attacking talent of its own, will have to be on high alert today defensively. Find out which bets to consider for this afternoon’s World Cup matchup below:

USMNT vs Australia - 6/19 3:00 PM ET

The current top two teams in World Cup Group D, the USMNT (-175) and Australia (+425), clash in Seattle at 3:00pm ET this afternoon (FOX). Going for a first shutout since last September, the USMNT has its sights set on back-to-back wins.

Captain Christian Pulisic was a livewire on the left wing in the 4-1 victory against Paraguay as he assisted Folarin Balogun before coming off with a knock. Pulisic is at appealing +320 odds to record another assist, while Balogun is at +145 odds to score his third goal of the tournament.

Australia keeper Patrick Beach will likely be under fire again, as he made eight saves in the 2-0 victory over Turkiye. Beach 4+ saves at +120 odds is a solid pick here, as the USMNT will undoubtedly create chances.

The Socceroos, on the other hand, will rely on Mohamed Toure (+400 to score) and Nestory Irankunda (+475 to score) counter-attacks. Given the USMNT has conceded in nine straight games, one of those could be successful.

Backed by the home crowd, consider taking the USMNT to pick up a third straight win against Australia and both teams to score at +270 parlay odds.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations.

Full theScore Bet Promo Code Terms and Conditions