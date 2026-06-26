theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Uruguay vs Spain, World Cup 2026

After two disappointing draws, Uruguay (+600) needs a result against Spain (-200) to keep its Knockout Stage hopes alive. Before this World Cup matchup in Guadalajara at 8:00pm ET, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and bet up to $1000 for a potential First Bet Reset.

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Uruguay couldn’t manage to defeat either Saudi Arabia or Cape Verde and now faces a much stronger opponent in Spain. Spain also drew against Cape Verde, but looked like a different team in the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia with Lamine Yamal back in the starting XI.

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Uruguay, which missed the Knockout Stage at Qatar 2022, is at risk of another early elimination. Spain would likely win Group H with a draw, but La Roja will be looking for three points. That said, our international soccer expert will share the best bets from tonight’s game.

Uruguay vs Spain - 6/26 8:00 PM ET

In desperate need of its first win of the 2026 World Cup, Uruguay (+600) heads to Guadalajara for an 8:00pm ET kick-off against European champion Spain (-200) on FOX. Spain hasn’t conceded a goal through two matches and is coming off a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

It took star winger Lamine Yamal (+165 to score tonight) under ten minutes to get on the scoresheet against Saudi Arabia. Yamal will give Uruguay’s backline, which has been prone to lapses, plenty of problems tonight.

Mikel Oyarzabal (-105 to score or assist), who scored the Euro 2024-winning goal, registered three goal contributions in the first half last Sunday. The Real Sociedad forward will lead Spain’s line once again here.

Without injured defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Uruguay is lacking defensive solidity and creativity. Still, Maxi Araujo (+800 to score, +1000 to assist) has been involved in all three of Uruguay’s goals at the competition.

Uruguay will need to push for the win here, and that won’t phase a Spain side that rarely concedes goals. Spain should win comfortably tonight, and by extension, win the group. Bet on Spain -1.5 (+140).

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