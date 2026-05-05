theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for UCL, Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

This afternoon at 3:00 PM EDT, Arsenal welcomes Atletico Madrid for the second leg of their semifinal battle. After a tense tie in Madrid, everything is on the line, especially for the Gunners, who are 90 minutes away from their first UEFA Champions League Finals in two decades. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS unlocking up to $1,000 in bonuses, you’ve got fuel for every play in this decisive clash.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's UEFA Champions League

Arsenal and Atlético Madrid face off today, May 5, 2026, at 3:00 PM EDT in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Emirates Stadium. Here’s our expert in‑depth breakdown and uncover smarter betting tactics to elevate your experience.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, May 5, 3:00 PM EDT (2nd Leg)

The second leg between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid is finely poised after a 1–1 first leg, setting up a decisive clash for a place in the final. Arsenal enters with momentum and home advantage, and recent reports highlight manager Mikel Arteta emphasizing intensity and control as key to breaking down Atlético’s defensive structure.

Arsenal is the favorite to qualify from this tie. They are -350 to advance, while Atletico is +260. For betting strictly on the full-time result of this game, Arsenal are -180 on the moneyline, and Atletico are +475. A draw is being priced at +320.

The Gunners will rely heavily on Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard to create chances, using width, quick passing, and sustained pressure to stretch a typically compact opponent. Atlético Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, remains one of the most disciplined knockout teams in Europe, and their approach will again focus on defensive organization and quick transitions.

Antoine Griezmann is expected to be central to their attacking threat, alongside Julián Álvarez, with both capable of capitalizing on limited chances. With the tie level, margins will be extremely fine, and set pieces or defensive lapses could prove decisive. Arsenal’s home control may give them a slight edge, but Atlético’s resilience ensures a tense, physical contest that could extend deep into the match.

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