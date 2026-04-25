theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Thunder vs Suns, NBA Playoffs

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS gets you up to $1000 in bonuses to ride the intensity as the Oklahoma City Thunder enter their first road game of the series against the Phoenix Suns, holding a 2-0 lead. Thunder vs Suns Game 3 tips off on April 25 at 3:30 PM EDT, and with bonuses in hand, you can back OKC’s explosive young talent or count on Phoenix’s veteran leadership risk-free.

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet app if you’re in an eligible state. Select “Join” in the top‑right corner to begin registration. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, verify your details, and complete account setup. Deposit at least $10 to activate the welcome bonus. Place your first bet between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or greater. If your first wager loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days—remember, they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns still have a chance to split the series, but that’s going to require them to play their hearts out against an imposing OKC. To help you put your bonuses to work on the action, our expert is here with insights into the Thunder vs Suns Game 3.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns, Apr 25, 3:30 PM EDT (Game 3)

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Game 3 with a commanding 2–0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns, putting Phoenix in a must-win situation at home. Oklahoma City has dominated both games, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped 37 points in Game 2 while controlling tempo and exploiting turnovers.

A key storyline is the injury to Jalen Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring issue and could miss Game 3. His absence slightly reduces OKC’s offensive depth, but their overall balance, featuring Chet Holmgren, has still overwhelmed Phoenix so far.

For the Suns, this is desperation time. Devin Booker must deliver an elite scoring performance after inefficient outings, while limiting turnovers will be critical after being punished heavily in the first two games.

Overall, Phoenix +9.5 has value at home, especially with OKC potentially shorthanded. Still, the Thunder remain the superior team—lean OKC to win (-470), Suns to cover (-110), and a slight preference toward the over 214.5 (-110) if pace stays high.

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