theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Switzerland vs Colombia, 2026 World Cup

With a victory over Colombia (+130), Switzerland (+230) would qualify for its first World Cup Quarterfinal since 1954. Before this 4:00pm ET kickoff in Vancouver, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and risk up to $1000 for a Bet Reset if your first bet loses.

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Since a disappointing draw against Qatar, Switzerland has rattled off three straight wins. Still, Colombia will present a huge challenge for Murat Yakin’s side. Colombia has kept three straight clean sheets and has dominated possession in each of the four games it has played.

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Colombia enters this matchup with a 2-1-1 record against Switzerland all-time, but this is the first meeting for nearly 20 years. In a Round of 16 matchup in which neither side has an implied 50 percent probability to win in normal time, or more, we’ll discuss the best bets.

Switzerland vs Colombia - 7/7 4:00 PM ET

This afternoon, Switzerland (+230) and Colombia (+130) face off in Vancouver in a Round of 16 match which kicks off at 4:00pm ET (FOX). Switzerland has reached the Round of 16 in five of the previous seven tournaments and hasn’t advanced in any of those appearances.

Today’s match won’t be easy as well, as Colombia hasn’t conceded a goal in the last five hours of play. Still, Switzerland come in at -200 odds to get on the scoresheet for a fifth straight match.

Johan Manzambi, Switzerland’s breakout star, has registered a goal contribution in three consecutive matches. I like his +220 odds to score or provide an assist this afternoon.

With Colombia striker Jhon Cordoba out for the remainder of the tournament, Luis Suarez (+240 to score) will get an extended opportunity to score his first career World Cup goal. Colombia has put 5+ shots on target in each match so far, but its finishing has been lacking.

In any case, Colombia held Portugal scoreless in the Group Stage finale, and should also control this match. Go with Colombia to advance and under 2.5 goals in regular time at +163 SGP odds.

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