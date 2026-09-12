theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for Sunderland vs Arsenal, EPL Games

Sunderland have shown they're not just making up the numbers in their return to the top flight, finishing 7th last season and qualifying for European competition. This season, they hold a perfect home record and ground out a battling draw at Brentford last time out. However, at 3:00 PM EDT today, they face the reigning champions Arsenal, who are full of confidence after a dramatic comeback win over Chelsea kept their unbeaten run intact. Back all the action after entering theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and score up to $1,000 in bet reset bonus.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's EPL Games

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light looking to build on a solid start to the season, but they face one of the Premier League's toughest tests against reigning champions Arsenal. Our expert breaks down the key storylines, betting angles, and market movers ahead of Saturday's clash on Wearside.

Arsenal vs Sunderland, Sep 12, 3:00 PM EDT

Granit Xhaka lines up to lead his side against his former team in a Stadium of Light still buzzing from Sunderland’s showing last November when Arsenal visited. That game saw the Black Cats snap the Gunners’ 10-game winning streak with a 2-2 draw thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer from Brian Brobbey.

Going into this, Arsenal is priced at -209, Sunderland at +650, and the tie sits at +310. The total is at 2.5 goals, and leans Under at -130. Both teams to score sits longer at +130, and that may be where the value lies as far as game lines are concerned.

Bukayo Saka to score or assist, priced at -110 on theScore Bet, fits a game where Arsenal are expected to dominate possession and create the bulk of the chances against a Sunderland side setting up to defend deep and absorb pressure.

Martin Ødegaard pairs well alongside him at +150, tapping into Arsenal's pattern of spreading goal contributions across their attacking midfield rather than leaning on a single focal point. Ødegaard's movement between the lines has repeatedly unlocked stubborn low blocks this season, and Sunderland's setup looks tailor-made for exactly that kind of central creativity to find space.

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