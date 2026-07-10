theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Spain vs Belgium, 2026 World Cup

Talented European sides Spain (-170) and Belgium (+450) will battle it out at 3:00pm ET in Los Angeles with a spot in the World Cup Semifinal on the line. Unlock a $1000 First Bet Reset by using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS before this afternoon’s Quarterfinal matchup.

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Spain still hasn’t conceded a goal at the World Cup and just sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal packing. La Roja will look to do the same to a rejuvenated Belgium side that completely outclassed the USMNT in the Round of 16 en route to a 4-1 win.

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Kick things off by downloading theScore Bet app. Follow the link listed on this page to be redirected. Or, go on theScore Bet’s website Initiate the sign-up process. Start entering all of the required personal info and don’t forget to use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Complete sign-up and verify your account Make your qualifying deposit of $10+ Then, choose any sports market to make your first bet on. Risk up to $1000 on your first wager If your wager settles as a loss, you will get the amount you originally risked back (up to $1000). This will be split into five bonus bets of equal value. The bonus bets are valid seven days after being deposited into your account. Only the earnings from the bets can be withdrawn for cash, not the bets themselves

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While Belgium’s golden generation has come and gone, the Red Devils are still talented and can make this a tough match. Still, Spain enters this match on a five-game winning streak against Belgium. With Spain favored in this Quarterfinal, we’ll share some of the best wagers.

Spain vs Belgium - 7/10 3:00 PM ET

Unbeaten in its last 35 matches, Spain (-170) faces Belgium (+450) in Los Angeles in a 3:00pm ET World Cup Quarterfinal (FOX). Spain has already survived a tough test against Portugal, while Belgium finally put it all together in a 4-1 victory over the USMNT.

Super sub Mikel Merino (+300 to score) came off the bench and scored Spain’s winner in the Round of 16, but Mikel Oyarzabal (+130 to score) leads La Roja with four WC goals.

While Lamine Yamal hasn’t scored since the Group Stage, he’s averaged three shots on target over the last two games. Back Spain’s star winger to put 2+ shots on target today at +110.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia may leave legends Romelu Lukaku (+275 to score) and Kevin De Bruyne (+210 to score or assist) out of his starting XI again.

Instead, Charles De Ketelaere (+380 to score) will go for a third goal in two games, and Nicolas Raskin (+??? to be carded) should start in midfield for defensive stability.

Spain isn’t an explosive team, but will control the game and should eventually break down a shaky Belgium defense. Take Spain to win and under 3.5 goals at +138 SGP odds.

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