theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Spain vs Argentina, World Cup Final

Spain (+130) will attempt to knock defending champion Argentina (+260) off its perch in the World Cup Final, which kicks off at 3:00pm ET at MetLife Stadium. Ahead of the action, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for a $1000 First Bet Reset if your wager loses.

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Argentina’s route to the Final has involved multiple comeback victories and close calls. Meanwhile, Spain has conceded just one goal and knocked out the tournament favorite, France. In what could be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup match, we’ll take a look at the best bets.

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This year’s Finalissima may have been cancelled, but the same opponents will now contest today’s Final. Our international soccer expert will discuss whether European champion Spain or defending World champion Argentina will lift the trophy, along with some other bets to consider:

Spain vs Argentina - 7/19 3:00 PM ET

Spain (+130 90-minute moneyline) and Argentina (+260) clash at MetLife Stadium at 3:00pm ET in the 2026 World Cup Final (FOX). Argentina’s looking to become just the third team to win back-to-back titles, while Spain is going for its first WC trophy since 2010.

Unai Simon (3+ saves at -110) and Spain have been terrific defensively, only conceding one goal in seven matches. Today, Spain is at +150 odds to shut out a Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Heading into this one, Argentina has scored a tournament-high 19 goals, and Messi has contributed to 12 of them. He provided the assist on Argentina’s winning goal against England, and in what’s almost certainly his last WC match, Messi is at -110 odds to score or assist.

While Argentina has shown a flair for late goals, Spain won’t be as tactically naive as Egypt or England if it takes a lead. Spain made a previously dominant France look average, as Mikel Oyarzabal (+190 to score today) got his fifth goal of the tournament.

Given both teams’ penchant for late goals and Spain’s overall consistent play, I’d take under 1.5 first-half goals and Spain to lift the trophy at +115 SGP odds.

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