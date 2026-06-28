theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for South Africa vs Canada, World Cup

The runners-up from Group A and Group B, South Africa (+425) and Canada (-140), will clash in a Round of 32 match at SoFi Stadium at 3:00pm ET. Before kickoff, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and wager up to $1000 on the match for a First Bet Reset if your bet loses.

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Nearly no one predicted South Africa would reach this stage after its 2-0 loss to Mexico, but it has proven to be quite resilient. Canada also finished with a 1-1-1 record in the Group Stage, losing home-field advantage in the process, but the LA crowd should still be full of red.

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Download theScore Bet app by using the link on this page or going to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You may also get started on the website Then, click “Sign Up” and begin filling in all of the required fields. Most importantly, enter theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Finish the registration steps and go through any requested verification steps Next, deposit $10 or more into your account On your first sports bet, risk up to $1000 If this bet loses, you’ll get a First Bet Reset worth your original risk amount. This will be split into five bonus bets with equal value The bonus bets have no cash value and will expire after seven days if they are unused

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With this being the first-ever World Cup Round of 32 match and both South Africa and Canada making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage, history will be made. See what the best bets are for today’s match below:

South Africa vs Canada - 6/28 3:00 PM ET

One of South Africa (+425) or Canada (-140) will advance to the Round of 16 for the first time when they clash in the Knockout Stage opener at 3:00pm ET in Inglewood, CA (FOX).

South Africa looked down and out after losing 2-0 to Mexico in its opener and losing two players to yellow card suspensions. Bafana Bafana followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Czechia and a surprising 1-0 victory over South Korea, as Thapelo Maseko (+700 to score) got the winner.

Maseko has scored South Africa’s only open-play goal, as Teboho Mokoena (+??? to score) buried a penalty against Czechia. Mokoena, South Africa’s midfield maestro, is returning from a suspension here.

Meanwhile, Canada lost key midfielder Ismael Kone to a nasty leg break against Qatar, and Alphonso Davies is yet to play at the tournament. With only one goal against Bosnia and Switzerland, I’d also take Canada under 1.5 goals (-130) here.

South Africa has proven to be a difficult team to defeat and is being underestimated. I expect to see a low-scoring draw and for this match to be decided in extra time. Bet on a 90-minute tie at +260 odds.

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