theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for Real Madrid vs Inter, UEFA Champions League

The student returns to face the master. At 3:00 PM EDT today, Jose Mourinho opens his Champions League season at Bernabéu against the club he led to the 2010 treble, with Cristian Chivu, his former left back that night, now in the visitors’ coaching stand. Inter haven’t won at this ground in 60 years. Mourinho is without five first-team players. Secure up to $1,000 in bet reset bonus for this heated European rivalry by using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS.

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Tap "Sign in" to create your account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during registration and provide the information requested. Fund your account with at least $10, then place a first qualifying bet of $10 to $1,000 at odds of -500 or longer. If that bet misses, you'll be credited Bonus Bets matching your stake, up to $1,000.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's UEFA Champions League

The UCL league phase gets underway with Real Madrid hosting Inter, a marquee opener with early group-stage positioning on the line for both clubs. Our expert walks through the key storylines and betting angles worth targeting before kickoff in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Inter, Sep 8, 3:00 PM EDT

Los Blancos are favored at home, sitting at -175 on the moneyline, which is no mystery given that visiting Inter failed to defeat Madrid in six decades. Cristian Chivu’s men are priced at +425 to emerge victorious, and the tie sits at +350. This matchup typically doesn’t go down quietly, so lean the Over 2.5 at -225.

Kylian Mbappe is the headline prop tonight, sitting two goals from passing Raul on the Champions League's all-time scoring list, with anytime goalscorer priced around -175 and first goalscorer near +275. Jude Bellingham offers value further down the card at anytime goalscorer odds near +200, having scored in three of his last five appearances from midfield.

On the other side, Lautaro Martinez pairs with Marcus Thuram up top for Inter at +220 anytime, with Martinez fresh off a two-goal outing against Napoli and priced competitively to add to that tally, though Real Madrid haven't conceded in three straight meetings between these clubs. Corners lean Inter's way (O3.5 @-163), given their volume this season against a Madrid side that's conceded corners at a high clip lately.

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