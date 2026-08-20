theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Raiders vs Texans, NFL Preseason

Fernando Mendoza gets his second NFL test tonight at Reliant Stadium in Houston at 8:00 PM EDT, and it’s a step up from Arizona. DeMeco Ryans has confirmed his healthy starters will play meaningful snaps, meaning the No. 1 overall pick faces a Texans defense that allowed the fewest yards per game of any NFL team last season. Bet on the action using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and grab a bet reset up to $1,000 if you miss.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

Houston is expected to give C.J. Stroud and several starters meaningful action, while Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza gets another opportunity to prove himself after earning first-team reps in joint practice. Hear from our expert on key lines to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans Aug 20, 8:00 PM EDT

Houston opens as a modest home favorite at -130 on the moneyline, with Las Vegas sitting at +110 as the road side. The spread has the Texans favored by 1.5 points, priced at -112, while the Raiders get those same 1.5 at -108. The total sits at 38.5, split close to even on both sides.

DeMeco Ryans is treating this one with more seriousness than most coaches reserve for preseason week two. After holding his starters back against the Chargers, Ryans confirmed his healthy first-teamers will see real snaps here, meaning Houston's defense will be anchored by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The bigger storyline sits on the other sideline. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, is still finding his footing behind Kirk Cousins after a rough preseason debut against Arizona, where pressure rattled him into a 2-for-6 stretch for just 11 yards. Tight end Michael Mayer returns from a nose injury, a small lift for a Las Vegas offense still being built under first-year coach Klint Kubiak.

Houston's roster depth and Ryans' preseason record explain the short number, but Mendoza against a stacked Texans front is the matchup worth watching.

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