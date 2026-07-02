theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Portugal vs Croatia, 2026 World Cup

After failing to beat Colombia, Portugal (-130) finished as runner-up in Group K and now faces Croatia (+360) in an excellent Round of 32 game at 7:00pm ET. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you’ll receive a potential $1000 First Bet Reset for tonight’s match in Toronto.

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Portugal finished with a win over Uzbekistan and draws against DR Congo and Colombia. Meanwhile, Croatia bounced back from a loss to England with wins over Panama and Ghana. Portugal will look to ensure Croatia doesn’t reach the podium for a third straight World Cup.

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In a Round of 32 match which pits teams with aging star players against each other, Portugal takes on Croatia. We’ll see what role both Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric have to play as we cover the top bets from tonight’s all-European match.

Portugal vs Croatia - 7/2 7:00 PM ET

This will almost certainly be Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric’s last World Cup match as Portugal (-130) and Croatia (+360) face off in Toronto at 7:00pm ET (FOX). Ronaldo and Portugal were unconvincing in the Group Stage and were outplayed by Colombia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s defense looked rather leaky in the 4-2 loss to England. Still, Zlatko Dalic and Croatia managed wins over Panama and Ghana to advance. Portugal (over 1.5 goals at -105) is much closer to England in attacking quality than the latter two.

Still, Ronaldo (+100 to score) doesn’t look up to the task against high-quality opposition and has zero career World Cup knockout-stage goals.

One of Portugal’s many fast wingers, like Pedro Neto (+380), Joao Felix (+230), or Rafael Leao (+250), is a better value bet to score. Meanwhile, Martin Baturina (+300 to score or assist) has looked dangerous for Croatia.

All three meetings between these teams over the past couple of years have finished with both teams on the scoresheet. Today, I’d also take both teams to score at -115 odds.

Croatia’s recent World Cup history is nearly unassailable, and I think there’s also value on the underdogs to advance, at +220.

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