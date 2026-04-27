theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Pistons vs Thunder

The Pistons and Magic head into Game 4 of their thrilling series tonight at 8:00 PM EDT, with momentum hanging in the balance. Every possession matters as the Magic look to extend their surprising lead while the Pistons fight to even the series, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS equips you with up to $1000 in bonuses to back your instincts in this pivotal matchup.

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Download theScore Bet app if you’re located in an eligible state. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner to start registration. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, verify your details, and finish setting up your account. Deposit a minimum of $10 to unlock the welcome bonus. Place your first wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If your initial bet loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake—up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days. Keep in mind that they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons have a chance to level the series, but it will take a full‑throttle effort against an Orlando Magic squad that’s proven to be a resilient underdog. To help you maximize your bonuses on this matchup, our expert breaks down the key angles and betting opportunities for Pistons vs. Magic.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic, Apr 27, 8:00 PM EDT (Game 4)

Game 4 between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic sets up as one of the most pivotal swings of the first round, with Orlando holding a surprising 2–1 series lead despite Detroit entering as the No. 1 seed. The Magic seized momentum in Game 3 with a 113–105 win, fueled by Paolo Banchero’s all-around dominance and timely shot-making from the supporting cast.

Detroit now faces real pressure. Cade Cunningham continues to produce offensively, but turnovers—nine in Game 3—have limited his impact in crunch time. The Pistons’ identity is still built on defense and physicality, yet Orlando has consistently found ways to score through ball movement and spacing.

Detroit remains a slight road favorite, hovering around -2.5 with a total near 214.5. The moneyline (-150, Detroit) reflects respect for their regular-season dominance (60 wins) but also acknowledges Orlando’s home-court edge and current form (+130, Orlando). Two of the first three games have leaned toward lower-scoring outcomes, driven by both teams ranking among the top defensive units this postseason.

Injury-wise, Detroit could be without Kevin Huerter (hip), while Orlando is monitoring Jonathan Isaac, though their core rotation remains intact.

This shapes up as a tight, physical contest. Detroit has urgency, but Orlando’s confidence at home makes them a live underdog. Expect a grind-it-out game where execution late decides the edge.

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