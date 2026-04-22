theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Magic vs Pistons

Unlock up to $1000 in bonuses with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS as the Orlando Magic clash with the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. Every fast break, clutch three-pointer, and defensive stand becomes an opportunity to boost your betting advantage. With the action heating up in Detroit on April 22 at 7:00 PM EDT, there’s no better moment to join the game.

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Download theScore Bet app if you’re located in a qualifying state. Tap “Join” in the top‑right corner to begin signing up. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, confirm your details, and complete account creation. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the welcome bonus. Place your first wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If that initial bet loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Bonus Bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons meet in a crucial Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, showcasing top-tier talent and contrasting styles from the opening tip. Get ready for the action with our expert breakdown of betting lines and sharp predictions.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons, Apr 22, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 2)

The Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in Game 1, stealing home-court advantage with a 112–101 win and taking a 1–0 series lead into Game 2. Detroit, coming off a 60-win regular season, looked rusty after the layoff, while Orlando’s physical defense and balanced scoring—led by Paolo Banchero—set the tone early. Cade Cunningham carried the Pistons with a big scoring night, but he lacked consistent support, especially in the paint, where Detroit struggled to impose its usual dominance.

Game 2 odds still heavily favor Detroit despite the upset. The Pistons are listed as -8.5 favorites. On the moneyline, a Detroit win is set at -385, while Orlando sits at +300, and the total is hovering around 218.5 points. These lines on theScore Bet reflect expectations of a strong bounce-back, especially given Detroit’s 17-5 straight-up record following a loss this season.

The key question is urgency. Detroit must get more from its interior presence and secondary scorers, while Cunningham’s playmaking—potentially targeting double-digit assists—could unlock the offense. Orlando, meanwhile, will look to control tempo again and rely on Banchero’s scoring versatility alongside Franz Wagner.

Best Bet: Pistons -8.5, Player Prop Lean: Cunningham over 9.5 assists, Total Lean: Under 218.5

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