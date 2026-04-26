theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs Game 4

Get more out of the game with theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS, giving you up to $1000 in bonuses for the San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 showdown this Sunday. Tip-off is at 3:30 PM EDT, and you can back the Spurs’ star power or bet on the Trail Blazers to continue to show resilience.

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Download theScore Bet app if you’re located in an eligible state. Tap “Join” in the top‑right corner to begin your registration. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, confirm your details, and complete account setup. Make a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or higher. If your initial bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days—note that they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

The Spurs enter the Moda Center to face the Trail Blazers for Game 4 in this intriguing Western Conference matchup. Our expert is here to clue you in with key lines and handy predictions.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers, Apr 26, 3:30 PM EDT (Game 4)

The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers clash in a pivotal Game 4 with the series hanging in the balance and momentum slightly favoring Portland. The biggest storyline remains Victor Wembanyama, who is still navigating concussion protocol. If he’s limited or sidelined, San Antonio loses its defensive anchor, particularly in rim protection and rebounding, which could tilt the matchup.

Portland has capitalized on its home environment, with Scoot Henderson pushing the pace and creating scoring opportunities in transition. The Blazers’ ability to speed up the game has exposed San Antonio’s half-court defense at times. Meanwhile, the Spurs rely on balanced scoring from Devin Vassell and De'Aaron Fox to stay competitive, especially if their interior presence is compromised.

Odds for Game 4 project another tight contest, with San Antonio slight favorites around -1.5 and a total near 220.5. Portland’s home form and the potential absence of Wembanyama make the Blazers + points appealing. There’s also a lean toward the over if tempo remains elevated.

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