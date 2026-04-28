theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs First Round

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in a pivotal Game 5, and all eyes are on TD Garden tonight at 7:00 PM EDT, where momentum and playoff survival collide. The Celtics will look to close out the series, while Philly will hope to keep their season alive, and you can stay on top of all the action with up to $1,000 in bonuses thanks to the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS.

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Download theScore Bet app if you’re in an eligible state. Select “Join” in the top‑right corner to begin creating your account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS, confirm your details, and complete registration. Deposit at least $10 to unlock your welcome offer. Place your first bet between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or greater. If your first wager doesn’t hit, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake—up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days. Note: they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics lead the series 3–1 and can close it out at home in Game 5, while the Philadelphia 76ers face elimination and must deliver a near‑perfect performance to extend their playoff run. Hear from our expert and get betting tips on how to approach this game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, Apr 28, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 5)

Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is a swing game that could ultimately decide the series, with both teams now fully settled into adjustments on both ends. Boston enters as a firm home favorite, currently around -11.5 on the spread and -550 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia sits near +400, with the total holding at approximately 215.

The Celtics’ edge has come from their versatility—defensively switching across positions and offensively generating quality looks through spacing and ball movement. Jayson Tatum has begun asserting himself as a scorer, while Jaylen Brown continues to pressure the rim and capitalize in transition.

Philadelphia’s path is more concentrated. Joel Embiid must control the paint, both scoring and drawing fouls to disrupt Boston’s rhythm. Tyrese Maxey remains the key perimeter creator—his ability to beat the first defender and create efficient offense will determine how competitive the Sixers are late.

Depth and shot distribution still favor Boston, especially at home, where their role players tend to shoot better. The lean is Celtics -11.5, with a slight preference toward the under, as Game 5 intensity typically slows pace and reduces scoring efficiency.

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