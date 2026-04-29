theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the NBA Playoffs

Tonight at 10:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets enter the Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, with their backs against the wall. The Lakers lead 3-1, so expect a high-energy showdown on both sides, and sign up using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to lock in up to $1,000 in bonuses for all the action.

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet app if you’re located in a state where the sportsbook operates. Tap “Join” in the upper‑right corner to start creating your account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS, confirm your information, and finish registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the welcome bonus. Place your first wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or higher. If your initial bet loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake—up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tips off tonight, April 29, 2026, at 10:00 PM EDT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers lead the series 3–1 and are looking to close it out, while the Rockets aim to extend the matchup to Game 6. Hear from our expert and get betting tips on how to approach this game.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers, Apr 29, 10:00 PM EDT (Game 5)

The Lakers return home to Crypto.com Arena as clear favorites, currently laying around -4.5 points, with a low total near 208.5—reflecting the slower, defense-heavy tone of the series. The Lakers are -180 on the moneyline, while the Rockets are +150. Houston stole Game 4 in convincing fashion (115–96), but replicating that performance on the road is a much tougher ask.

A major storyline is injuries. Kevin Durant has been ruled out again for Houston, leaving the offensive burden on Alperen Şengün and a young supporting cast. The Rockets are also without key veterans like Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, severely limiting their depth.

For Los Angeles, LeBron James remains the focal point and is expected to bounce back after a subpar outing, while the possible return of Austin Reaves could stabilize their backcourt. Even without Luka Dončić, the Lakers have shown enough defensive consistency to control the series.

The Lakers’ experience and home-court edge make them strong favorites to close this out, but Houston’s Game 4 blowout suggests they can cover if their young core maintains energy and shot-making.

Best Bet: Lakers -4.5 and Under 208.5, with LeBron’s scoring props trending upward in a closeout scenario.

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