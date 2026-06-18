theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs South Korea, World Cup Games

The winner of the 9:00pm ET World Cup match between Mexico (+100) and South Korea (+300) will go top of Group A. Before the action gets underway in Guadalajara, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for up to $1000 in bonus bets if your bet on tonight’s match loses.

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South Korea’s last win over Mexico was 20 years ago, but the Taegeuk Warriors were minutes away from a victory in last September’s friendly meeting and will be confident. While joint hosts Mexico dispatched South Africa 2-0 last Thursday, South Korea defeated Czechia 2-1.

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Mexico’s defense has been impressive recently, but it’ll be missing key center back Cesar Montes tonight due to a suspension. As a result, we’ll discuss whether Son Heung-min and South Korea can hang with El Tri below:

Mexico vs South Korea - 6/18 9:00 PM ET

With the firm backing of the home crowd in Guadalajara, Mexico (+100) takes on South Korea (+300) at 9:00pm ET (FOX). A Mexican win would mark a third straight World Cup victory for the first time in team history. Still, they’ll be missing star center back Cesar Montes.

South Korea, which scored two goals in a draw against Mexico last September, will look to take advantage. Despite not scoring in the win over Czechia, Son Heung-min (+300 to score) has scored in two of three previous appearances against Mexico.

With Montes out, El Tri’s captain, Edson Alvarez, will likely deputize at center back. Alvarez sometimes makes rash decisions and sits at +360 odds to be the first Mexican player carded.

At the other end of the pitch, striker Raul Jimenez (+190 to score) will look to score in a third straight game against South Korea. Jimenez and winger Julian Quiñones (+260 to score) both scored in the 2-0 victory over South Africa, as Quiñones was Mexico’s most dangerous player.

Mexico rarely fires a blank on home soil, and South Korea should also score against a makeshift El Tri backline. Go with both teams to score at +115.

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