theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs South Africa, World Cup Opener

The World Cup kicks off with an intriguing match at the Estadio Azteca between Mexico (-240) and South Africa (+800) at 3:00pm ET. Before the game, new users can sign up with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get a first Bet Reset up to $1000 if their wager settles as a loss.

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Javier Aguirre’s Mexico holds an eight-match unbeaten streak heading into their Group A opener against South Africa. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana are on a five-game winless run and have only won two of their previous nine World Cup group stage matches.

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Don’t miss out on betting on World Cup action as Mexico host South Africa in the tournament’s opener today. Our soccer expert has analyzed the match and will share some of the best bets you can make below:

Mexico vs South Africa - 6/11 3:00 PM ET

Heavy favorites for their World Cup Group A opener, Mexico (-240) match up with struggling South Africa (+800) at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 3:00pm ET (FOX). While Mexico has won three matches in a row, South Africa is yet to pick up a win in 2026.

Bafana Bafana have also conceded in seven of their previous eight matches. While Ronwen Williams (4+ saves at -105) is a capable shot-stopper, the defense in front of him can be exploited. Meanwhile, Mexico has kept a clean sheet in six of eight matches in 2026.

South Africa’s defense isn’t particularly tall, so Mexico could find success on set pieces. 6’5” El Tri center back Cesar Montes scored three goals on corners at the 2025 Gold Cup and sits at +700 odds to find the net today.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez (+130 to score) has scored 44 goals for Mexico, more than any other active player. Mexico has never lost a WC match at the Azteca, and I certainly don’t expect that to change today against a South Africa team which is the weakest link in Group A.

Take Mexico to win and keep a clean sheet at even SGP odds.

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