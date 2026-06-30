theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs Ecuador, World Cup Games

Following a perfect World Cup Group Stage, joint hosts Mexico (+125) have a tough test awaiting them against Ecuador (+280) at 9:00pm ET. For this Round of 32 match in Mexico City, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and place your first bet for up to a $1000 Bet Reset.

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El Tri went 3-0 and didn’t concede a single goal in the Group Stage, while it took Ecuador over 120 minutes to get on the scoresheet for the first time. Still, Ecuador finished on a high note with a surprising 2-1 victory against Germany to set up what should be a hotly contested match.

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Mexico will look to remain unbeaten in World Cups at the Estadio Azteca when it hosts a rejuvenated Ecuador tonight. Stay tuned for some of the key bets to consider ahead of tonight’s Round of 32 matchup.

Mexico vs Ecuador - 6/30 9:00 PM ET

After keeping three straight clean sheets in the Group Stage, Mexico (+125) welcomes Ecuador (+280) to the Estadio Azteca for a 9:00pm ET Round of 32 matchup (FOX). In nine World Cup matches played at the Azteca, Mexico has conceded just two goals.

This match is expected to be a low-scoring dogfight, with under 2.5 goals at -260. Ecuador scored and conceded only twice during the Group Stage and arguably has a stronger defense than the hosts.

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia (+320 to score) is yet to score at the tournament, but he has six career World Cup goals. Meanwhile, Mexico is coming off a three-goal performance, and in-form winger Julian Quiñones (+300 to score) led El Tri with two Group Stage goals.

Given Ecuador plays many of its World Cup Qualifiers in Quito, the Mexico City altitude shouldn’t affect them too much. There’s very little to separate these two teams on paper, and the last three meetings have finished level. That’s why a draw (+190) isn’t a bad bet.

One goal could be the difference at the Azteca, and under 1.5 goals (+130) also has some value, especially given Mexico’s defensive record at home.

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