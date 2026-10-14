theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League

Few clubs arrive at the Etihad with as much swagger as the reigning European champions. Paris Saint-Germain put six past Slovan Bratislava on Matchday 1 and have won four straight in all competitions, even if their Ligue 1 form has them only sixth. Manchester City are in no mood to roll over, having beaten Porto 2-0 in their European opener before dismantling Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

City also have a score to settle, as PSG beat them 4-2 the last time the sides met in Paris. Kick off is at 3:00 PM EDT. Back all the action after entering theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and score up to $1,000 in bet reset bonuses.

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The Etihad has been a fortress against PSG, with the visitors having three losses and one draw in the City. Our expert breaks down the key storylines and betting angles.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain, Oct 14, 3:00 PM EDT

There are subplots all over the pitch. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the Champions League with PSG in 2025, faces his old club for the first time, while former City forward Ferran Torres is expected to lead the line for the visitors. Erling Haaland has 36 Champions League goals for City and needs just one more to pass Sergio Agüero as the club’s all-time top scorer in the competition. Phil Foden is also back in contention after serving a domestic ban.

Going into this, City are priced at +105, PSG at +220, and the draw sits at +300. Both teams to score is the standout favorite at -235, a reflection of two attacks that delivered eight goals on Matchday 1. With City at better than even money at home and coming off a commanding win at Anfield, the hosts on the moneyline look like fair value, though PSG’s track record of big away results in Europe makes them a live underdog.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain - Best Champions League Player Props and Parlays

Erling Haaland to score anytime, priced at -140 on theScore Bet, is the shortest goalscorer price on the board for good reason. He scored twice from four shots on target against Porto, and with a club record within reach, City will be looking to get him on the ball in the box as often as possible.

Ousmane Dembélé over 1.5 shots on target at +130 offers value on the other side. The Frenchman racked up two goals and two assists against Slovan Bratislava, and PSG will rely on his ability to create his own shot when City presses high. For a long-shot parlay, pair Haaland anytime goalscorer with Dembélé 2+ shots on target, where a $10 bet pays $38.

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