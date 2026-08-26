theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for Lyon vs Fenerbahçe, UCL

Lyon return home tied against Fenerbahçe, making the second leg a test of who can handle the pressure when a place in the Champions League phase is on the line. Les Gones are favorites to advance and break their seven-year absence from Europe’s top flight, but Fenerbahçe might want it more, having failed to qualify nine times since 2008. Lyon vs Fenerbahçe kicks off at 3:00 PM EDT. Grab a $1,000 bet reset on this clash with theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's UCL Playoffs

Lyon and Fenerbahçe head into the decisive second leg with everything still to play for after a 1-1 draw in Istanbul. Our expert breaks down the key lines worth tracking as Lyon and Fenerbahçe battle for a place among Europe's elite.

Lyon vs Fenerbahçe, Aug 26, 3:00 PM EDT

Everything's still on the table. After Loïs Openda’s first-half header and Mason Greenwood’s equalizer in the 47th minute left the first leg 1-1 in Istanbul, this tie comes down to 90 minutes, or more, with a Champions League group-stage spot hanging in the balance for the winner and a Europa League consolation prize for the loser.

Lyon get this leg at home, and the market likes them for it: they're sitting around -110 on the moneyline, with Fenerbahçe drifting out closer to +260 and the draw in the +250 range. That price reflects a real edge. Lyon are unbeaten in this head-to-head across six meetings, and they arrive off a clean 2-0 domestic win, while Fenerbahçe's defense has looked shakier away from Şükrü Saracoğlu.

The wildcard is Anderson Talisca, who's scored five of Fenerbahçe's six goals this European campaign and has found the net in every qualifying match so far. If he's quiet, Fenerbahçe's path narrows fast.

Lean Lyon on the moneyline, with the total leaning toward goals at both ends given how open the first leg played.

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