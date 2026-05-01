theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Rockets, NBA Playoffs

The Lakers-Rockets series has shown the drama and intensity that fans have come to know and love about the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers lead 3-2, but the Rockets have staved off elimination twice. Tonight at 9:30 PM EDT, Game 6 tips off, and you can get fuel for all your plays with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, unlocking up to $1000 in bonuses.

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Download theScore Bet app if you’re located in a state where it’s legally available. Select “Join” in the upper‑right corner to start creating your account. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, confirm your information, and finish registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager—between $10 and $1,000—on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or higher. If that initial bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly. NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

The stakes are through the roof as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets do battle in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs to keep their championship dreams alive. Expect intensity, star power, and playoff drama at its finest. Tap into our expert analysis and explore smart betting approaches to make the most of this matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, May 1, 7:30 PM EDT (Game 6)

Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets carries serious pressure, with Los Angeles leading the series 3–2 but struggling to close it out after dropping the last two games. Houston (-170 ML) are -4 favorites on the spread, while the Lakers are underdogs at +145 on the moneyline. The total is set at 206.5.

The Lakers still lean on LeBron James and Austin Reaves to stabilize the offense. LeBron remains the primary playmaker, while Reaves’ ability to draw fouls and create in the half-court has been key. However, turnovers have become a major issue—Los Angeles committed 39 across the last two losses, allowing Houston to capitalize in transition.

Houston, meanwhile, has flipped momentum with energy and depth. Alperen Şengün continues to anchor the offense with scoring and playmaking, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. have stepped up as two-way contributors. Their defensive pressure and rebounding edge—among the best in the league—have fueled the comeback push.

A key storyline is injuries: Houston is expected to be without Kevin Durant again, while the Lakers are missing Luka Dončić.

Ultimately, Game 6 will hinge on pace and composure. If Houston speeds the game up and forces mistakes, they can push this to a Game 7. If the Lakers control tempo and execute in the half-court, their experience could finally seal the series.

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