theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Hawks, NBA Playoffs

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the surging New York Knicks look to eliminate an Atlanta Hawks lineup determined to protect home court in Game 6, tipping off at 7:00 PM EDT. Get fuel for your bets on all the drama and intensity with up to $1,000 in bonuses when you sign up using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS.

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Download theScore Bet app if you’re in a state where it’s licensed to operate. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner to begin setting up your account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS, verify your details, and complete registration. Deposit at least $10 to unlock the welcome bonus. Place your first bet between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or greater. If your first wager loses, you’ll be credited with Bonus Bets equal to your stake—up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days to stay in the action.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

The Knicks and Hawks clash in a pivotal Game 6, with both teams fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. Fans can expect high‑intensity basketball, standout performances, and a charged atmosphere as the series reaches a critical turning point. Get insights from our analyst and discover smart betting strategies for approaching this matchup.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks, Apr 30, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 6)

The New York Knicks head to Atlanta with a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks, putting Game 6 firmly in closeout territory. New York enters as a slight road favorite, with odds around Knicks -141 and Hawks +120, while the spread sits near Knicks -2.5 and the total at roughly 214.0 points.

Momentum is heavily on New York’s side after a dominant Game 5 win. Jalen Brunson has been the series’ standout, exploding for 39 points in the last game and consistently controlling tempo. He’s supported by Karl-Anthony Towns, who has punished Atlanta on the glass and in the paint, making him a strong candidate for player props like points + assists overs. OG Anunoby has also been crucial defensively, helping limit Atlanta’s perimeter threats.

For Atlanta, the pressure is on. CJ McCollum must bounce back after quiet outings, though he tends to shoot better at home and is a candidate to hit multiple threes. Jalen Johnson has provided effort inside, but needs more offensive support.

One X-factor is Josh Hart, who is questionable with a back issue—his absence could hurt New York’s defense and rebounding.

Overall, the Knicks’ defense and rebounding edge make them the safer pick, but Atlanta’s desperation at home keeps this competitive. Lean Knicks to win, with a slight preference toward the over if pace increases late.

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