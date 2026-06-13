theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Haiti vs Scotland, World Cup 2026

Register for an account using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get up to $1000 in bonus bets if your wager on Haiti (+460) vs Scotland (-175) at 9:00pm ET loses. Tonight marks Haiti’s first appearance at a World Cup since 1974, and they’ve had some decent results lately.

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Haiti destroyed New Zealand 4-0 last week, as Scotland also scored four goals in each of their pre-tournament friendly victories. 2024-25 Serie A Player of the Year Scott McTominay scored last Saturday and is a game-changer for Scotland, who is an understandable favorite here.

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Start by using this link to download theScore Bet mobile app. You may also get started on theScore Bet’s website. Follow the sign-up directions, putting in all of your personal information and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Complete your registration and confirm your account Next, make your first deposit worth at least $10, selecting one of the available payment methods Make your qualifying bet, staking as much as $1000 If your qualifying bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive a first-bet reset. You’ll get your entire stake back, split into five bonus bets of equal value These bonus bets will expire if not used within seven days and may not be redeemed for cash

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Haiti is looking for its first-ever World Cup victory when it faces Scotland tonight. Meanwhile, a Scottish victory would go a long way in its bid to get out of the group for the first time. We’ll share who has the edge here as we cover tonight’s best bets below:

Haiti vs Scotland - 6/13 9:00 PM ET

Playing in its first World Cup match since 1974, Haiti (+460) takes on Scotland (-175) in Foxborough, MA, at 9:00pm ET (FOX). With 32 of the 48 teams advancing to the next round, this is a crucial match, as it is both teams’ best chance to pick up a group-stage win.

Scotland’s form has been quite encouraging, with recent four-goal victories over both Curacao and Bolivia. Striker Lawrence Shankland (+140 to score) scored three goals and provided an assist in those matches and should be rewarded with a start.

Also, both of Scotland’s recent opponents are ranked ahead of Haiti, which lost 2-1 to Peru in its final pre-tournament friendly. Haiti has struggled against higher-level opposition, and it failed to secure a victory in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor (+360 to score) is Haiti’s best chance to get on the scoresheet here. Still, goals could be hard to come by against a Scottish team that knows it needs to boost its goal difference with difficult games against Morocco and Brazil looming.

I recommend taking Scotland -1.5 (+140) as Scott McTominay (+105 to score or assist) and Scotland should have too much quality for Haiti.

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