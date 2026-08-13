theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Preseason

Aaron Rodgers admitted he was “bummed out” this one isn’t at Lambeau. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers tonight at 7:00 PM EDT in a loaded preseason opener. All eyes are on New Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy as he goes up against a franchise he coached for 13 years. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to access up to $1,000 in bonuses and get more from the preseason action.

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Download theScore Bet app if the sportsbook is offered in your state. Tap “Join” and create your new theScore Bet account. Enter the promo code GOAL, fill in your personal details, and finish the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10, then place your first eligible wager of $10 to $1,000 on markets with odds of -500 or longer, such as moneylines, spreads, totals, and player props. If your first qualifying wager loses, theScore Bet will issue Bonus Bets matching your original stake, up to $1,000.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in an intriguing NFL preseason matchup tonight at Acrisure Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the latest team news, key players to watch, and betting lines.

Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug 13, 7:00 PM EDT

Green Bay opens its 2026 preseason on the road as a -2.5 favorite at Acrisure Stadium (-150 on the moneyline, with Pittsburgh at +125). The total is set at 38.5, on the lower end for a preseason opener, reflecting how little either coaching staff plans to lean on starters.

That number has moved up over the week as bettors weigh how long each team keeps its first units in. Green Bay is 3-1 in their last four preseason games, a trend that pushes some sharp money toward the Packers even as the road side.

On the field, Jordan Love gets first-team snaps for Green Bay as long as LaFleur leaves him in, and Pittsburgh fans get their first live look at a brand new offensive system installed by Mike McCarthy. Neither team's real depth chart will be settled by this one, but early spread and total movement is worth tracking for anyone building out a preseason card.

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