theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Two contenders in World Cup Group E, Germany (-190) and Ivory Coast (+500), face off in Toronto at 4:00pm ET. Ahead of today’s biggest match, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and risk up to $1000 for a First Bet Reset if your bet doesn’t win.

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After a 7-1 demolition of Curacao, Germany has picked up ten wins in a row, its best winning streak for 46 years. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast upset Ecuador 1-0 and has picked up four wins in a row. The top spot in Group E is on the line when these in-form sides meet this afternoon.

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To begin claiming this offer, download theScore Bet app, which you can do by following this link. Otherwise, go to theScore Bet’s website Once on the homepage, click the “Sign Up” button and fill in all of the requested personal info. Crucially, enter theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS After you’ve finished creating your account, deposit at least $10 with any available payment method Then, choose a sports market to place your first bet on. Stake up to $1000 on your qualifying bet If your bet ends up losing, you will get a First Bet Reset. That means your stake amount will be refunded and split into five bonus bets You cannot withdraw bonus bets to receive cash, only any winnings that stem from them. The bets are only valid for seven days after receiving them

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Ivory Coast, especially Yan Diomande, caused all sorts of problems for Ecuador, and Les Elephants will look to claim another scalp today when they match up with Germany. We’ll share some of the best bets from tonight’s match below:

Germany vs Ivory Coast - 6/20 4:00 PM ET

Germany (-190) and Ivory Coast (+500) will contest one of the World Cup Group Stage’s most anticipated games at 4:00pm ET at Toronto Stadium (FOX). The Germans will be wary of the Ivory Coast after the latter upset France in a pre-tournament friendly and beat Ecuador 1-0.

Still, Germany holds the biggest margin of victory in the competition after beating Curacao 7-1 in its opening match. On its 10-game winning streak, Germany has scored 3.5 goals per game. Striker Kai Havertz (+105 to score) is in line for another start after scoring twice last weekend.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast is on a nine-match scoring streak of its own, and its pacy wingers could cause problems for Germany. While wonderkid Yan Diomande (+230 to score or assist) didn’t score against Ecuador, he created the most chances in the match, with five.

Expect fireworks in Toronto between two teams with heaps of attacking potential. Go with both teams to score (-125) as neither team should sit back and rest on its laurels.

Germany should just about secure the victory here, but the Ivorians will likely hang around. Get SGP odds on both teams to score and Germany to win at +200.

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