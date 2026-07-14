theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for France vs Spain, 2026 World Cup Semifinals

To reach a third straight World Cup Final, France (+135) needs to defeat European champion Spain (+220) when they face off at 3:00pm ET. Before this much-awaited Semifinal in Dallas, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get a First Bet Reset up to $1000.

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Led by Kylian Mbappe, who is the joint-leader in the Golden Boot race, France has rattled off six straight wins. Still, Les Bleus may find it difficult to break down Spain, which has conceded only one goal at the tournament. Plus, Spain is on a two-game winning streak against France.

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On a mobile device, follow this link to download theScore Bet’s app. Otherwise, start by going on theScore Bet’s website Click “Sign Up” once on the homepage to start making your account. Enter the requested personal information and type in theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Finish making your account and verify it Next, fund your account. Use your preferred payment method and deposit at least $10 initially Identify a market you would like to place your first sports bet on and stake up to $1000 on your wager If your bet does not win, you will receive a First Bet Reset equal to your stake. This will be split into five different bonus bets with the same value You’ll have seven days to use the bonus bets before they expire and lose their value. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, only the earnings that come from them

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France and Spain have had the two best defenses at the tournament, conceding just three goals combined. Still, Spain has had France’s number recently and won 5-4 when they last met. Below, we’ll share today’s best bets and discuss if France can break down the Spanish defense:

France vs Spain - 7/14 3:00 PM ET

Under the roof in Dallas, the World Cup Semifinal matchup between France (+135) and Spain (+225) kicks off at 3:00pm ET (FOX). France is the favorite to advance to its third straight Final, at -155 odds to qualify.

Les Bleus have outscored their opponents 6-0 in the Knockout Stage behind four goals from Kylian Mbappe (+110 to score) in three matches. Mbappe, the reigning Golden Boot winner, is tied with Lionel Messi on eight total goals.

Mbappe has also averaged a tournament-leading 3.3 shots on target per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Spain’s Lamine Yamal (+240 to score) is also in the top ten in that stat, with 2.2 shots on target per 90. Yamal has also scored three goals in two career games against France.

Bet on both players to put two or more shots on target this afternoon, at +260 Same Game Parlay odds.

While France has rattled off six wins in a row, Les Bleus have struggled against Spain in recent years. Spain has scored seven goals in the last two meetings (both wins) alone, and France’s attack is too dynamic to contain. Add both teams to score to the previous pick for a +400 SGP.

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