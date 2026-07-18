theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for France vs England, World Cup Bronze

With a spot on the World Cup podium still available, France (-115) clashes with England (+290) at 5:00pm ET in Miami. Before the Third Place play-off gets underway, register with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get up to a $1000 First Bet Reset on the match.

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France ran out of steam in the 2-0 Semifinal defeat against Spain, but is favored against England due to Kylian Mbappe and its talented frontline. Still, England could mark its second-best ever finish at a World Cup with a victory this evening.

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England is winless in each of its last four major tournament matches against France. With the Bronze Medal and Golden Boot still on the line, we’ll cover some of the best bets for this matchup between Kylian Mbappe’s France and Harry Kane’s England.

France vs England - 7/18 5:00 PM ET

In a battle for third place, France (-115) and England (+290) match up in Miami. This evening’s match kicks off at 5:00pm ET and will be televised on FOX.

England’s defensive vulnerabilities have been abundantly clear during the Knockout Stage, with six goals conceded in four matches. Meanwhile, France will be missing star center back William Saliba, leaving Maxence Lacroix (2+ tackles at -130) as the presumed starter.

With changes expected across both backlines, don’t be surprised if this is a high-scoring match. After all, the ten most recent Third Place play-offs have averaged 3.8 goals per game. So, it’s wholly unsurprising that 2.5 goals come in at -240 odds.

With France’s Kylian Mbappe (-125 to score) and England’s Harry Kane (+145 to score) within striking distance of a coveted Golden Boot, both could play.

Still, expect plenty of rotation, with talented but underutilized players like France attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki (+100 to score or assist) and Marcus Rashford (+165 to score or assist) getting time.

Given superior depth, especially in attacking areas, and a rest advantage, don’t be surprised if France wins. Take France in normal time and over 2.5 goals at +140 SGP odds.

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