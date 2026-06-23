theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for England vs Ghana, World Cup Games

World Cup contender England (-500) faces Ghana (+1600) in its second Group Stage match at 4:00pm ET in Foxborough, MA. New users may apply theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get a First Bet Reset of up to $1000 if their bet on this afternoon’s match settles as a loss.

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England already got through what is likely to be its toughest test of the Group Stage, with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia last week. Meanwhile, Ghana grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Panama. Still, the Black Stars are big underdogs here.

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Using the link provided on this page, download theScore Bet app on your iPhone or Android device. You can also get started on theScore Bet’s website Go through all of the required sign-up steps. Enter your personal details and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS After finishing registration, deposit at least $10 into your account with one of the available payment methods Then, place your first sports bet on any market. Risk up to $1000 on your qualifying bet If your bet doesn’t end up winning, you’ll get a First Bet Reset equal to the amount of your original risk amount The First Bet Reset will come as five bonus bets of equal value These bonus bets may not be redeemed for cash and must be used within one week, or else they will expire

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In the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, England and Ghana clash in a Group L fixture. England is among the favorites in the competition, and we’ll discuss whether the Three Lions will pull off another victory this afternoon.

England vs Ghana - 6/23 4:00 PM ET

After a stellar attacking display in the 4-2 victory over Croatia, England (-500) will look to take advantage of a questionable Ghana (+1600) defense when they meet in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 4:00pm ET (FOX).

Harry Kane has been the best striker in the world this year, and the Bayern Munich man scored twice against Croatia. Given multi-goal performances in both matches from peers Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland, Kane 2+ goals at +320 odds isn’t a bad shout.

Before beating Panama 1-0, Ghana had conceded multiple goals in four of its previous six matches and figures to struggle against an England side with loads of attacking talent. England over 2.5 goals (+100) is a decent pick.

Ghana is also missing one of its most dangerous players, Mohamed Kudus, due to an injury. Antoine Semenyo (+380 to score or assist), whom the English players will know well from his time at Bournemouth and Man City, will be relied upon to create instead.

England’s defense looked vulnerable at times against Croatia, but expect Thomas Tuchel to iron out the kinks. Go with England -1.5 and Ghana Under 0.5 goals at +120 Same Game Parlay odds.

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