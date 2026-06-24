theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Czechia vs Mexico

Last week, Mexico (-110) became the first team to advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage. Tonight, El Tri can finish the Group Stage 3-0 with a victory over Czechia (+270) at 9:00pm ET. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and bet on the match for up to a $1000 Bet Reset.

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theScore Bet promo Code Verified: 6/24/2026

Meanwhile, Czechia has just one point heading into the final matchday and desperately needs a result to boost its hopes of advancing. Even with Mexico expected to start Memo Ochoa in goal and to rotate a bunch of starters, it won’t be easy for Czechia to win at the Estadio Azteca.

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New users (21+) wanting to claim theScore Bet promo code should first use this link to download the app. You can also begin making an account on theScore Bet’s website Press the “Sign Up” button and begin answering all of the prompts. Don’t forget to enter theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS before finishing the sign-up process Once you’ve made your account, verify it, and make your first deposit of $10 or more Then, risk up to $1000 on any sports market of your choice If your bet happens to settle as a loss, you will receive your original stake amount back (up to $1000). You’ll get this First Bet Reset in the form of five equal-value bonus bets You’ll have one week to use the bonus bets before they expire. Any winnings associated with the bonus bets are available to withdraw, but not the bonus bets themselves

At the moment, you may use this offer if you are a first-time user (21+) in any of: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, or VA

What can you use theScore Bet promo code on today?

Czechia (0-1-1) takes on Mexico (2-0) in an intriguing Group Stage finale fixture. Mexico is already through as a group winner, but getting a result at the Azteca against a desperate Czechia is a matter of national pride. Stay tuned for the best bets from tonight’s contest:

Czechia vs Mexico - 6/24 9:00 PM ET

It’s likely win-or-go-home for Czechia (+270) as it takes on Mexico (-110) at the Estadio Azteca at 9:00pm ET tonight (FOX). Czechia has struggled to score, with its two goals at the tournament coming on a defensive error and a header.

Mexico has defended set pieces strongly and hasn’t yet conceded through two matches. Still, expect Memo Ochoa (+1200 first Mexican player carded), in his sixth World Cup, to start in net for El Tri for the first time since October 2023.

That’ll be music to Patrik Schick’s ears, who is Czechia’s most potent goal threat. Schick, who scored five goals at Euro 2020, sits at +250 odds to get his first World Cup goal.

Incredibly, Mexico hasn’t lost on home soil in 26 straight matches, dating back to October 2018. Even with Ochoa in goal, Santi Gimenez (+200 to score) up front, and other expected changes, Mexico should get a result at the high-altitude Azteca.

There is better value on a draw (+295) than a Mexico victory, and El Tri has already clinched first place in Group A. Neither team has looked great going forward, and under 2.5 goals (-130) is another good play.

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