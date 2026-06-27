theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Colombia vs Portugal

Colombia (+340) and Portugal (-120) will compete for the Group K title when they meet in Miami in a crucial 7:30pm ET World Cup match. Before this Group Stage closer, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and bet up to $1000 for a First Bet Reset if your bet loses.

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Following a two-goal performance in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to help Portugal (1-1-0) secure all three points here. After winning its first two matches, Colombia only needs a draw to finish in first place in the group.

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Colombia had to work hard for its 1-0 win over DR Congo, and things aren’t expected to be any easier tonight against a Portugal side coming off a 5-0 victory. Ahead of tonight’s match, we’ll cover some of the best picks that bettors can make.

Colombia vs Portugal - 6/27 7:30 PM ET

As long as Colombia (+340) doesn’t lose against Portugal (-120) in a 7:30pm ET Group Stage finale in Miami (FOX), Los Cafeteros will win the group. Still, Portugal is the betting favorite after a tidy 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

Cristiano Ronaldo (-120 anytime goalscorer) proved he’s not done yet, with two goals in that match against Uzbekistan. However, Colombia’s backline is much better equipped to deal with this Portugal attack. So, Ronaldo’s odds to get on the scoresheet are too short for my liking.

Regardless, Portugal should manage to get on the scoresheet here. Roberto Martinez dropping Bernardo Silva in favor of Joao Felix (+145 to score or assist) injects pace into the Portugal side.

On the other end of the pitch, Portugal needs to be wary of fullback Daniel Muñoz (+1000 to score), who has scored in each of Colombia’s first two matches. Luis Diaz (+200 to score or assist) also had two goal contributions in the 3-1 opening win against Uzbekistan.

There’s a lot of attacking talent on both sides, and neither defense has been faultless. Go with both teams to score (-105) in a match that could go either way.

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