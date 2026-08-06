theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals, NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason begins tonight at 8:00 PM EDT with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals under the bright lights in Canton, Ohio. Carson Beck’s much-anticipated NFL debut is the key storyline for this clash. Dig in with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, claim a bet reset of up to $1,000 in bonuses, and start the season with added value.

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Install theScore Bet app if it's available to use in your state. Select "Join" to register for a new account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS, provide the required information, and complete the sign-up process. Fund your account with a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Make your first qualifying wager between $10 and $1,000 on eligible betting markets priced at -500 or longer, including moneylines, spreads, totals, and player props. If your first qualifying bet falls short, you'll receive a reset as Bonus Bets matching your stake, up to $1,000.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals open their NFL preseason schedules as both teams begin evaluating rookies, veterans, and position battles ahead of the regular season. Check out our expert game preview for the best betting insights, value picks, and strategies to make the most of today's preseason matchup.

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals, Aug 6, 8:00 PM EDT

Canton on a Thursday night in August has a particular charm to it. No standings on the line, no playoff implications, just football finally back after seven long months, and two quarterbacks with something to prove.

Carson Beck takes his first NFL snaps as a pro, a third-round pick out of Miami who led the Hurricanes to a title game before falling to Indiana, and now finds himself thrust into the Cardinals' opener ahead of veteran Jacoby Brissett, all under a brand new coaching staff led by Mike LaFleur. Down the other sideline, Kenny Pickett jogs out for his fourth team in as many years, a first-round pedigree that's bounced from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia to Cleveland to Las Vegas and now Carolina, still searching for a place to settle in as Bryce Young's backup.

Don't go looking for the marquee names. Jeremiyah Love and Monroe Freeling are both held out, and this is a night for camp battles more than box scores. Carolina, fresh off a surprise NFC South crown and a gut-punch playoff exit, sits as the modest road favorite, around -120 on the moneyline with the number near -1.5, while Arizona checks in close to +105 and the total near 36.

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