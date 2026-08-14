theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Broncos vs Falcons, NFL Preseason

The Broncos and Falcons meet with plenty of preseason intrigue tonight at 7:00 PM EDT. Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger are expected to handle quarterback duties for Denver, while Atlanta's offense features Tua Tagovailoa under center as the Falcons continue assessing their quarterback room. Sign up using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and back the action with the full confidence of a bet reset up to $1,000.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons meet in an intriguing NFL preseason matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know, from the latest team news and key players to the betting lines.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons, Aug 14, 7:00 PM EDT

The Broncos open the preseason as sizable road favorites, and it shows up clean across the number. Denver is favored by -3.5 points and sits at -190 on the moneyline with Atlanta out at +160, a gap built almost entirely on continuity.

Sean Payton is 7-2 running Denver's preseason, riding a seven-game win streak that hasn't seen his team lose by more than five points along the way, backup Jarrett Stidham doing the heavy lifting with 742 yards and six total touchdowns during that run.

Bo Nix won't play a snap tonight, still working back from ankle surgery and holding out for a friendlier stage against Green Bay on the 21st. That leaves Stidham and Sam Ehlinger to split reps behind center for Denver.

Atlanta's night carries more juice: Tua Tagovailoa gets the start under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, good for one series before Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand take over, with Michael Penix Jr. still not fully cleared to make it a real quarterback battle.

Denver's the play on paper, backed by a track record that's held up for three straight preseasons. Atlanta's the wild card, a talented young roster still finding its footing under a first-year staff.

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