theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Brazil vs Japan

Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil (2-1-0, -145) get their Knockout Stage underway with a Round of 32 match against Japan (1-2-0, +425) at 1:00pm ET in Houston. First, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get up to a $1000 First Bet Reset if your wager on the match loses.

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Brazil won Group C with 3-0 wins over both Haiti and Scotland after drawing against Morocco. Japan, runner-up in Group F, managed a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia and two draws. Today, Brazil’s Vini Jr. will be looking to get on the scoresheet for a fourth straight match.

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You’ll want to download theScore Bet app to get started, which you can do by following this link on your mobile device. This offer is also available on theScore Bet’s website After navigating to the homepage on the app or website, click “Sign Up”. Then, follow the directions closely, entering all required info and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Finish the sign-up process, submitting your account for verification. Confirm your email and complete any KYC instructions Then, make your first deposit of $10+ with any available payment method After you’ve funded your account, risk up to $1000 on your first sports bet If this bet settles as a loss, you’ll receive your stake back. This will be refunded as five individual bonus bets of the same value You’ll have one week to use the bets from the First Bet Reset promotion before they expire. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash or transferred

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Japan has never won a World Cup Knockout Stage match, but the Samurai Blue will be dreaming about an upset over what is the tournament’s most successful team. We’ll share the top bets to consider for this intriguing Round of 32 clash below:

Brazil vs Japan - 6/29 1:00 PM ET

Brazil (-145) faces a tough test when it takes on Japan (+425) in the Round of 32 in Houston at 1:00pm ET (FOX). Still, Brazil has advanced from the first Knockout Round in eight straight World Cups, with seven of those victories coming in normal time.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s Vinicius Junior (+160 to score) has been a different player. He scored just six goals in his first 39 Brazil appearances, but has seven goals in 13 under Ancelotti. The Real Madrid winger scored in all three Group Stage matches as well.

In two starts, Brazil striker Matheus Cunha (+210 to score) has also scored three goals. While Brazil obviously has firepower, Japan also scored seven goals in the Group Stage.

Japan striker Ayase Ueda (+260 to score) had 25 goals in the Eredivisie last season and scored twice against Tunisia. The Samurai Blue are also unbeaten in their last five WC matches, with Croatia needing penalties to knock them out four years ago.

Both teams to score (+105) is my favorite bet on the odds board, as Japan is on a ten-game scoring streak, which includes a 3-2 friendly win over Brazil last October.

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