theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Bodø/Glimt vs NEC, Champions League Playoffs

Bodø/Glimt have a 3-1 aggregate advantage heading into the second leg, leaving NEC Nijmegen with a mountain to climb in Norway. NEC must push for goals from the start to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Get ready for the second leg today at 3:00 PM EDT when you sign up using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS and get up to $1,000 in bet reset bonus.

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Tap “Join” to create a new account and complete the registration process. Enter GOALNEWS as your promo code during signup and provide the required personal information. Deposit at least $10, then place a qualifying first wager of $10 to $1,000 at -500 odds or longer on an eligible market. If your first qualifying wager loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets matching your stake up to $1,000, subject to the promotion’s terms and conditions.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's UCL Playoffs

Bodø/Glimt return home to Aspmyra Stadion to clinch a Champions League qualification. NEC will have to give their all to make a statement in their first-ever participation in the tournament. Our expert breaks down the key lines worth tracking as the two sides battle for a place in the Champions League phase.

Bodø/Glimt vs NEC Nijmegen, Aug 25, 3:00 PM EDT

Bodø/Glimt (-200) have put themselves in an excellent position after taking a 3-1 lead from the first leg, but the job is not finished. NEC Nijmegen arrive in Norway knowing that an early goal could completely change the mood around the tie and put pressure on the hosts.

For the hosts, the challenge is less about chasing the game and more about managing it. They can afford to be patient, avoid unnecessary risks, and force NEC to take the initiative. That could suit the Norwegian side, particularly if they find space behind a NEC team that has little choice but to commit numbers forward.

NEC, meanwhile, cannot simply rely on possession. They need to turn their attacking pressure into goals, and doing so without leaving themselves exposed at the back will be crucial. Falling further behind on aggregate would likely end the contest.

The first goal could therefore be decisive. If NEC (+400) strikes early, the tie could become uncomfortable for Bodø/Glimt. If the hosts score first, their two-goal advantage may become almost insurmountable. and a draw at +360. The total is set at 3.5 goals and leaning towards the Under @ -115.

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