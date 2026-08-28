theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Bengals vs Eagles, NFL Preseason

Defending NFC East champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, host Cincinnati at Lincoln Financial Field tonight at 8:00 PM EDT in their only home preseason game of 2026. Sunday’s roster cuts make this the last audition for players on both sides, and the Tanner McKee vs Andy Dalton backup QB battle for the Eagles takes front and center. Load up on bet reset bonuses up to $1,000 for tonight’s action with theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

Cincinnati and Philadelphia head into Friday's preseason finale with roster spots still very much up for grabs. Both coaching staffs are getting one last look before final cuts. Our expert breaks down the key lines worth tracking as the Bengals and Eagles wrap up the exhibition slate.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles, Aug 28, 8:00 PM EDT

The Bengals hit the road to play their final preseason game against the Eagles. Bengals coach Zach Taylor will probably hold out his superstars like Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and with Ja’Marr Chase recently getting injured in practice, he will be out too.

The 53 man roster is mostly set with only a few roster spots up for grabs. Expect to see players like Dohnte Meyers, Landon Robinson, Isaiah Foskey and Charlie Jones.

The Eagles will also be sitting out their big boys. The likes of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkeley and Jalen Carter are expected to sit out. Still, the market believes that Philadelphia have enough to see the game out.

Philadelphia is priced at -150 to win outright, with Cincinnati sitting at +124, and the spread has the Eagles favored by 2.5 points at -110. The total sits at 36.5, with the Over slightly favored at -105 to the Under's -115.

The Eagles are at home and will have the crowd cheering for them. This gives them a slight advantage in a coin toss game that is ultimately too close to call.

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