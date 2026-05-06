theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Bayern Munich vs PSG, UCL

Bayern Munich welcomes Paris Saint-Germain in a massive second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal today at 3:00 PM EDT. Brace up for a thrilling showdown at the Allianz Arena and lock in up to $1000 in bonuses with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's UEFA Champions League

This afternoon, the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg arrives as one of the most explosive knockout fixtures of the season, with PSG holding a narrow aggregate edge after a 5–4 first-leg thriller. Hear from our expert and gain some betting insights.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain, May 6, 3:00 PM EDT (2nd Leg)

Bayern is priced around -135 to advance to the final, and the Parisiens sit at +100. This shows that while Bayern are stronger at home, PSG remain in a powerful position if they manage game state effectively.

Team news and predicted lineups show both sides at near full attacking strength. Bayern (+170 ML) are expected to line up with Harry Kane leading the attack, supported by Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz, with Joshua Kimmich controlling midfield alongside Aleksandar Pavlović.

PSG (+330 ML) responds with a frontline built around Désirlé Doue, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Vitinha and João Neves providing midfield structure and tempo. This sets up a direct clash between elite finishing and transition speed on both sides.

From a tactical perspective, Bayern are expected to dominate possession at home, pushing aggressively through Musiala’s creativity and Kane’s box presence. However, PSG’s biggest strength remains their transition play, with Doue and Dembélé consistently threatening space behind high defensive lines.

Overall, this second leg is shaping up as a high-variance Champions League semifinal defined by elite attacking talent and momentum swings. With Kane and Musiala driving Bayern’s comeback hopes and Dembélé leading PSG’s counter threat, this clash is expected to be decided by fine margins, early goals, and individual brilliance rather than defensive control.

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