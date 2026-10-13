theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League Games

Atletico Madrid have found their rhythm since a narrow defeat at Anfield on Matchday 1, reeling off four straight La Liga wins to climb into second place behind Barcelona. They welcome a Manchester United side that sits near the top of the Champions League table after hammering Sabah 4-0, but whose domestic form has left Michael Carrick under mounting pressure.

At 3:00 PM EDT today, the Metropolitano hosts a matchup United have never won, with Atletico unbeaten in four previous meetings between the clubs. Back all the action after entering theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and score up to $1,000 in bet reset bonuses.

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Tap “Sign in” to set up your account. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS when registering. Deposit at least $10, then place a first qualifying bet of $10 to $1,000 at odds of -500 or longer. If that bet loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's UCL Games

Atletico need a response after losing their European opener, while United arrive with three points in the bag but plenty of questions at the back. Our expert breaks down the key storylines, betting angles, and market movers ahead of Tuesday’s clash in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Oct 13, 3:00 PM EDT

Diego Simeone has close to a full-strength squad at his disposal, and his side has been scoring freely, with 12 goals across their last five matches. United’s attack showed what it can do against Sabah, where Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Lisandro Martínez and Benjamin Šeško all got on the scoresheet, but Carrick will need to rework his defense with Luke Shaw potentially unavailable at left back.

Going into this, Atletico are priced at -105, United at +260, and the draw sits at +290. The total is set at 2.5 goals and leans Over at -165, while both teams to score is a heavy favorite at -180. With those lines that short, Atletico on the moneyline at close to even money may be the best value on the board, given they’ve never lost to United and have won four in a row domestically.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - Best Champions League Player Props and Parlays

Julián Alvarez over 1.5 shots on target, priced at -120 on theScore Bet, suits a game where Atletico should see plenty of the ball at home. The Argentine is still waiting on his first goal of the season, but he fired three shots on target at Anfield on Matchday 1, and a United defense being reshuffled on the fly could give him the chances he needs.

Ademola Lookman pairs well alongside him as an anytime goalscorer at +160. Lining up wide, he offers the kind of direct running that can expose a makeshift United back line. If Alvarez draws the attention of United’s center backs, Lookman should find space to attack the box. For a long shot parlay, pair their anytime goalscorer lines for 5.75x

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